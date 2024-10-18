Sign up
Photo 930
What’s hiding in plain sight…
Behind the wooden fence is a glorious garden.
A garden with beautiful crafted furniture for the staff & visitors to enjoy their picnic lunch.
I’ve got that Friday feeling… I’m working at the atelier today with my son…or should I say playing… fabulous!!
18th October 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1338
photos
111
followers
121
following
254% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
11th October 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
