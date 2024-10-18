Previous
What’s hiding in plain sight…

Behind the wooden fence is a glorious garden.
A garden with beautiful crafted furniture for the staff & visitors to enjoy their picnic lunch.

I’ve got that Friday feeling… I’m working at the atelier today with my son…or should I say playing… fabulous!!
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Beverley

