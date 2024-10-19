Previous
Behind the fence the garden is full to bursting with these beautiful flowers… by beverley365
A serene trendy garden sooo pretty and cared for.

I’ve always been an early riser, i like the morning calmness.

“The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you. Don't go back to sleep.” — Rumi
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and beautiful light.
October 19th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love the quote, and the garden looks slightly wild. I love that.
October 19th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty flowers and a lovely capture. I like your story. One thing I am different from you is that I have make a big effort to wake up early.
October 19th, 2024  
