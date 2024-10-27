Previous
Sharp thorns…wow. & soo many by beverley365
Sharp thorns…wow. & soo many

and yet the roses have been so beautiful, maybe the thorns help to protect the rose from little beasties…
The fragrance from this rose is soooo beautiful, a spicy floral.

"A rose's rarest essence lives in the thorn." Rumi
Beverley

Wylie ace
lovely again!
October 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
October 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
October 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The thorns on roses are very dangerous even if you wear appropriate gloves. About the fragrance of roses, mine do not have any fragrance and I don't know why.
October 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 27th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2024  
