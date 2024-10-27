Sign up
Photo 939
Sharp thorns…wow. & soo many
and yet the roses have been so beautiful, maybe the thorns help to protect the rose from little beasties…
The fragrance from this rose is soooo beautiful, a spicy floral.
"A rose's rarest essence lives in the thorn." Rumi
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
7
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1356
photos
112
followers
122
following
257% complete
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th October 2024 3:25pm
Wylie
ace
lovely again!
October 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
October 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
October 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The thorns on roses are very dangerous even if you wear appropriate gloves. About the fragrance of roses, mine do not have any fragrance and I don't know why.
October 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 27th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2024
