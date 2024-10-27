Previous
The Eglise Saint-Eustache in the heart of paris by beverley365
The Eglise Saint-Eustache in the heart of paris

It’s staggeringly beautiful inside this church.

The organ of Saint-Eustache is the biggest pipe organ in France, its resident organist gives a free concert on Sunday afternoons.

In keeping with its longstanding tradition of classical music, the church hosts performances all year round by symphony orchestras and choral ensembles.

If you look on the wall there’s a little character
‘Invader was here’

Lots of people coming and going… fascinating to see, when I took the photos my focus was the church & invader.

Happy Sunday…
Dance in the rhythm of life and enjoy all that this world has offered you.


Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Great setting and street scene.
October 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 27th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous old structure and lovely light
October 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional clarity
October 27th, 2024  
