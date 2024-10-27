Sign up
Photo 417
The Eglise Saint-Eustache in the heart of paris
It’s staggeringly beautiful inside this church.
The organ of Saint-Eustache is the biggest pipe organ in France, its resident organist gives a free concert on Sunday afternoons.
In keeping with its longstanding tradition of classical music, the church hosts performances all year round by symphony orchestras and choral ensembles.
If you look on the wall there’s a little character
‘Invader was here’
Lots of people coming and going… fascinating to see, when I took the photos my focus was the church & invader.
Happy Sunday…
Dance in the rhythm of life and enjoy all that this world has offered you.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1356
photos
112
followers
122
following
114% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th October 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great setting and street scene.
October 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 27th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous old structure and lovely light
October 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional clarity
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
