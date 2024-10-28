Previous
In a world of chaos, yellow roses sing of serenity… by beverley365
In a world of chaos, yellow roses sing of serenity…

From my secret spot of discovery, under the barrier I go…ha ha

These roses are a dream to breathe, it’s a bush of my height and roses are at the top proudly showing off…
The leafs are grungy & nibbled to pieces.

I’m so glad I stopped and took a few photos last week because now they’ve gone, the quick flash of heavy rain washed the petals away.

It’s a misty Monday morning here, very still…
Very nice.

Wonderful to have an extra hour of sleep last night…. I feel great & ready for my new week.

2nd week of maële’s half term, so I’m freeee! Yippee! Couple of hours of work & a lot of playtime my daily plan.

Life is the flower of which Love is the honey…
Victor Hugo



28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
257% complete

Susan Wakely ace
They are beautiful.
October 28th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Overwhelmingly beautiful.
October 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2024  
