In a world of chaos, yellow roses sing of serenity…

From my secret spot of discovery, under the barrier I go…ha ha



These roses are a dream to breathe, it’s a bush of my height and roses are at the top proudly showing off…

The leafs are grungy & nibbled to pieces.



I’m so glad I stopped and took a few photos last week because now they’ve gone, the quick flash of heavy rain washed the petals away.



It’s a misty Monday morning here, very still…

Very nice.



Wonderful to have an extra hour of sleep last night…. I feel great & ready for my new week.



2nd week of maële’s half term, so I’m freeee! Yippee! Couple of hours of work & a lot of playtime my daily plan.



Life is the flower of which Love is the honey…

Victor Hugo







