Previous
My writing place… by beverley365
272 / 365

My writing place…

I’m staying in my sons studio it’s soooo cool,
I feel like a lucky teenager.

My writing place and now my learning place…
I have planned for myself a tough structured daily routine… targets! Ooo

But also lots of whizzing on the metro, cooking healthy food, lots of walking & of course my daily yoga’s
However Most of all lots of hugs with my sons…

I’m feeling inspired…

2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
It looks so inviting
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It does look a very inviting space.
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise