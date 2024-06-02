My writing place…

I’m staying in my sons studio it’s soooo cool,

I feel like a lucky teenager.



My writing place and now my learning place…

I have planned for myself a tough structured daily routine… targets! Ooo



But also lots of whizzing on the metro, cooking healthy food, lots of walking & of course my daily yoga’s

However Most of all lots of hugs with my sons…



I’m feeling inspired…



