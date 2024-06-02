Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
272 / 365
My writing place…
I’m staying in my sons studio it’s soooo cool,
I feel like a lucky teenager.
My writing place and now my learning place…
I have planned for myself a tough structured daily routine… targets! Ooo
But also lots of whizzing on the metro, cooking healthy food, lots of walking & of course my daily yoga’s
However Most of all lots of hugs with my sons…
I’m feeling inspired…
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1066
photos
97
followers
119
following
74% complete
View this month »
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Latest from all albums
269
791
270
792
271
793
272
794
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
2nd June 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
It looks so inviting
June 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It does look a very inviting space.
June 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close