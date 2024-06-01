Kimchi the bakers cat…

Early morning kimchi wakes up & has a play in the park by 7.30am he retires to the front window which is named after him… until 1pm when the bakers eat a healthy lunch together with kimchi enjoying the laughter and petting.

This lovely photo of him is where he sits taking most of the room… keeping an eye on all activity.



These words come to mind:

Every meal you bake, every snack you make, every bite you take, I’ll be watching you….



Kimchi has his own food… and is not interested in the yummy delights of the boulangerie.



Back to work for the staff & Kimchi retires to the window… basking in the sun beams & children’s glares and knocking on the window.



It’s wonderful to see him smooch around the bakery, he’s the most charming adorable Kimchi,

Loved by the customers, passers by and the staff.



End of the long day 19.30pm playtime in the park… and as the boulangerie closes Kimchi is loved and cuddled, he takes himself to his sofa.

Where he gets comfy for a nap…



I like to think that the bakery comes alive …and Kimchi gets to play at being the boss…and has a party… like ratatouille…



Most boulangerie, restaurants, hôtels in fact most places where there’s food have a cat…



There’s only one Kimchi…



Kimchi wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, this is the happiest boulangerie I’ve ever been in…

You can feel it the energy when you walk through the door…



I love my time helping out… sooo much fun.



Special place to be… special times for all.