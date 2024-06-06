Sign up
Time is the greatest gift…
Christian started at 4am, Brett is doing ridiculously long days… I felt so happy & grateful that my gift was time.
Brett & I whizzed on the metro to meet Chris when he finished his shift for a birthday lunch… beautiful to all be together. Special times
As the boys always say ‘another year younger’
Ha ha…gosh it feels like yesterday when I celebrated my 60th…
Happy new day!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
