Time is the greatest gift…

Christian started at 4am, Brett is doing ridiculously long days… I felt so happy & grateful that my gift was time.



Brett & I whizzed on the metro to meet Chris when he finished his shift for a birthday lunch… beautiful to all be together. Special times



As the boys always say ‘another year younger’

Ha ha…gosh it feels like yesterday when I celebrated my 60th…



Happy new day!



