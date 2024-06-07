Previous
Tenacity & Patience by beverley365
277 / 365

Tenacity & Patience

Always my inspiration.

Determination is the wake up call to the human will. Tony Robbins

I’m so proud of my sons, the power of positivity and dreams…
How we’ve grown.

7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs ace
Lovely shot of your son
June 7th, 2024  
