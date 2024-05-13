Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Himalayas inspirations…
After a few months travelling high in the mountains, the energy and inspiration discovered was the source of many years of drawings, ceramics and huge watercolours which became a life's work.
This photo is in the kitchen, I see it everyday,
I see what he see’s.
Monday morning and I’m off to school with a hope skip & and a jump! Yippee…
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1026
photos
94
followers
119
following
69% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th May 2024 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
