Himalayas inspirations…

After a few months travelling high in the mountains, the energy and inspiration discovered was the source of many years of drawings, ceramics and huge watercolours which became a life's work.

This photo is in the kitchen, I see it everyday,
I see what he see’s.

Monday morning and I’m off to school with a hope skip & and a jump! Yippee…
