Peace Is Every Step: The Path of Mindfulness in Everyday Life
Peace Is Every Step: The Path of Mindfulness in Everyday Life

It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child... Pablo Picasso

"Sometimes it is better not to talk about art by using the word 'art. If we just act with awareness and integrity, our art will flower, and we don't have to talk about it at all." - Thich Nhat Hanh,

It’s been a great learning for me revisiting Art…
A new door has opened…

It’s a glorious sunny sunday, a day of homework, studies and sharing a new recipe yummy
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Another interesting piece, it looks like beautiful copper. I just cannot figure out what is hanging from it.
May 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
Are those two black pieces velvet? If so, it's a good contrast between the hardness of the copper and the subtle softness of velvet. Intriguing work, whatever the piece as a whole is meant to symbolise.
May 12th, 2024  
