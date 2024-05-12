Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
251 / 365
Peace Is Every Step: The Path of Mindfulness in Everyday Life
It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child... Pablo Picasso
"Sometimes it is better not to talk about art by using the word 'art. If we just act with awareness and integrity, our art will flower, and we don't have to talk about it at all." - Thich Nhat Hanh,
It’s been a great learning for me revisiting Art…
A new door has opened…
It’s a glorious sunny sunday, a day of homework, studies and sharing a new recipe yummy
12th May 2024
12th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1024
photos
94
followers
119
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Latest from all albums
248
770
249
771
772
250
773
251
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th May 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Another interesting piece, it looks like beautiful copper. I just cannot figure out what is hanging from it.
May 12th, 2024
Karen
ace
Are those two black pieces velvet? If so, it's a good contrast between the hardness of the copper and the subtle softness of velvet. Intriguing work, whatever the piece as a whole is meant to symbolise.
May 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close