A pile of rocks in the sunshine

the first shovelful of dirt was moved by Australian archaeologists in Paphos, Cyprus in May 1995, who would have thought that they would still be working on the sites today.



The University of Sydney began excavating at Paphos in 1995 at the initiative of Emeritus Professor Richard Green. The project was initially funded by Australian Research Council grants.



Today the excavations run by him and Dr Smadar Gabrieli are largely self-financed through student contributions, and an active volunteer program. supported by the Australian Archaeological Institute of Athens and the Nicholson Museum at the University of Sydney.



Pafos was devastated by a series of earthquakes in late antiquity, and again in the Middle Ages, the town’s population dwindled and it became a sleepy fishing village – until the 1970s and a modern tourist boom. This lack of modern development has meant that much of the archaeology of ancient Paphos has survived in relatively good condition.



Fortunately the Australian excavations in pafos will continue into the future while ever there is funding and willingness from the Cypriot collaborators and colleagues & support from Athens. Wonderful!



