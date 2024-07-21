Previous
A wonderful delivery from the bakery… by beverley365
321 / 365

A wonderful delivery from the bakery…

Wonderful hugs & time with my youngest is truly priceless.
Leaving a bag of scrumptiousness was Soooo delicious too.

In 2024, the persistent debate over the use of helmets on bicycles in France underlines the importance of balanced solutions to guarantee cyclists' safety.

Safety is everything… especially on the streets of Paris.


21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a special delivery.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise