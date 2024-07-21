Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
A wonderful delivery from the bakery…
Wonderful hugs & time with my youngest is truly priceless.
Leaving a bag of scrumptiousness was Soooo delicious too.
In 2024, the persistent debate over the use of helmets on bicycles in France underlines the importance of balanced solutions to guarantee cyclists' safety.
Safety is everything… especially on the streets of Paris.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a special delivery.
July 21st, 2024
