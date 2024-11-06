Sign up
Previous
Photo 427
Looking up…
The ironwork is like exquisite intricate lacework,
Ive always loved seeing the detail and design on my travels..
This is a museum I’ll return to, there’s a feeling of … overwhelming calm, it’s a special collection for sure.
I’m off… a beautiful new day I have overwhelming sense gratitude.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
