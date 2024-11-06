Previous
Looking up…

The ironwork is like exquisite intricate lacework,
Ive always loved seeing the detail and design on my travels..

This is a museum I’ll return to, there’s a feeling of … overwhelming calm, it’s a special collection for sure.

I’m off… a beautiful new day I have overwhelming sense gratitude.
Beverley

