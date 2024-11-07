Previous
A dragons welcome… guarding the museum are two large ceramic dragons by beverley365
A dragons welcome… guarding the museum are two large ceramic dragons

The gold shimmers in the light, and even though they look ferociously scary, they have a gentle beautiful look about them.

Pure lands

From the fifth century, the notion of Pure Lands was established in
China, called to become a central concept in many Chinese Buddhist schools. The Pure Lands are places out of time and space presided over by a Buddha. That of the West is thus associated with the Buddha Amitabha, which is the object of an important cult throughout East Asia. A simple act of faith is supposed to be necessary to be reborn within it.


7th November 2024

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
