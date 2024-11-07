Previous
Dragon sculpture - Japanese collections - a frieze sculpted in high relief depicting three dragons chasing the pearl of wisdom between waves and clouds. Evoking rain, these fantastic creatures represent a good omen in Asia . by beverley365
Photo 950

Dragon sculpture - Japanese collections - a frieze sculpted in high relief depicting three dragons chasing the pearl of wisdom between waves and clouds. Evoking rain, these fantastic creatures represent a good omen in Asia .

Dragon sculpture (detail)
Edo period (1603-1868), Japan - wood

When you zoom in you can see the faces of the dragons, you can feel the movement of their body twists and turns.
It’s amazing, and for me personally to simply learn this history.

A masterpiece of Japanese art is being exhibited in its entirety for the first time since the 1930s.

It was specially restored to mark the 150th anniversary of the return from Asia
of Henri Cernuschi, the museum's founder,
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, what a wonderful find and capture.
November 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The skill in the carving is incredible
November 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such intricate detail in the carving.
November 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise