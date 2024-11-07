Dragon sculpture - Japanese collections - a frieze sculpted in high relief depicting three dragons chasing the pearl of wisdom between waves and clouds. Evoking rain, these fantastic creatures represent a good omen in Asia .

Dragon sculpture (detail)

Edo period (1603-1868), Japan - wood



When you zoom in you can see the faces of the dragons, you can feel the movement of their body twists and turns.

It’s amazing, and for me personally to simply learn this history.



A masterpiece of Japanese art is being exhibited in its entirety for the first time since the 1930s.



It was specially restored to mark the 150th anniversary of the return from Asia

of Henri Cernuschi, the museum's founder,