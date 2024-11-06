Do you fancy popping to the boulangerie and rolling a few croisant…

A message I love to receive…I’ll be there in 10mins!

200 pain au chocolat & 60 croissants Ooo so much fun.



When finished we walked 30 steps to a new opening … they buy Christian’s bread…



Cozy hip and full of energy, a super Vibe

A few tasty bites with a natural wine tasting.



Surprises are so joyful I could jump up and down!! Which I did ha ha…



Yesterday was a busy fun day.



This morning is a chilly fresh morning, woolly hat day! gloves & snuggly warm clothes … love it

off to pick up my lovely maële for her morning of music & dance class.



Then her papa is making us lunch before we go to the conservatoire for another music class.

Her dad is slowly recovering and although is doing a bit of work he’s resting and being very positive.

