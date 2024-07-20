Previous
Opening its petals to the sunshine… by beverley365
320 / 365

Opening its petals to the sunshine…

After sitting with my neighbour breathing in the oxygen from the eco pond I decided to choose
‘a rose’ from the garden to inspire my day.

Not that I need inspiring, it’s the fragrance and beauty that I really like.

I’ll be hard at it today… after a spinach & feta omelette I’ll be on it!

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
