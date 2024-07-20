Sign up
320 / 365
Opening its petals to the sunshine…
After sitting with my neighbour breathing in the oxygen from the eco pond I decided to choose
‘a rose’ from the garden to inspire my day.
Not that I need inspiring, it’s the fragrance and beauty that I really like.
I’ll be hard at it today… after a spinach & feta omelette I’ll be on it!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1162
photos
104
followers
132
following
87% complete
View this month »
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
July 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Exquisite
July 20th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Lovely colour and detail. Nice composition
July 20th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Glorious rose!
July 20th, 2024
