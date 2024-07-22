Previous
322 / 365

The weeds are wrapping around the bike…

I’ll probably give the garden a whizz one evening this week.

For sure being active in nature can help fight chronic diseases, relieve stress and depression, promote faster healing, stronger immune systems Oo soooo true.

Contact with nature truly affects us, mentally and physically, right down to our cells.

Beauty & fragrances are all around us to enjoy.

How lucky we are… your photos share the joy & wonderment.

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely shot, seems like you have a bit of work to do there Beverley ;-)
July 22nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
July 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
a bit too much contact with nature for this cycle!
July 22nd, 2024  
