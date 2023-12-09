Saint Jacob church - Konya

1953 was the big catastrophic earthquake in Cyprus, the konia church was destroyed, the village had no church until they were able begin building 1979, it was completed 1981. Byzantine architecture with a beautiful dome, it’s magnificent inside - stunning.



I did a village walkabout, spotted a lovely lady walking with her red roses on her way to place on a grave… I didn’t realise at the time that I knew her, a lovely local neighbour, this is life she said throwing her arms up.



This is interesting in 1981 konia population was 416…

Soon I’m popping up the hill to a local shop for green vegetables & chocolate

Bampos knowing everything will be able to tell me the current population in the village / now a town. tbc…