Photo 860
Rock Climber In Blue Water Canyon.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
3
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
860
photos
21
followers
8
following
235% complete
View this month »
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
19th April 2020 11:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sunny Sassafras
nice one
April 25th, 2020
Jane Anderson
ace
This shows the setting very well!
April 25th, 2020
