I'm watching you! by bigmxx
I'm watching you!

Day 43 - This little Blue-tit sat high up in a tree staring at me in the kitchen, I sure it was because the bird feeder was empty courtesy of the Pigeons again!
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
311% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous :)
February 12th, 2020  
