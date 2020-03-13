Previous
St Johns, Grenada by bigmxx
Photo 1167

St Johns, Grenada

Day 73 - Today was really hot but we still managed to walk around and find 3 different church’s, a spice market and then I spotted some local birds
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
