Blue skies! by bigmxx
Photo 1196

Blue skies!

Day 102 - I wonder if clearing up my garden and hoovering up all the leaves was such a good idea as this blossom has exploded on the tree with the warm weather - more mess!
11th April 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
327% complete

