Previous
Next
Get it right dear! by bigmxx
Photo 1212

Get it right dear!

Day 118 - I spotted these pair of Coal tits from my window they were pulling out the contents of the bird box (llama fur) and flying off with it.
It looked like the one on the branch was instructing the other how to pull it out!
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely shot and beautiful nest box.
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise