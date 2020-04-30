Sign up
Photo 1215
In a jungle!
Day 121 - The sun and the rain over the last few days has made all the trees and plant grow really tall, standing under these made me feel like I was in a jungle!
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
