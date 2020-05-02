Previous
At last! by bigmxx
Photo 1217

At last!

Day 123 - It seems ages since my Rhododendron bush started to bud and now at last they have started to open!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
