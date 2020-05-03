Sign up
Photo 1218
To cheer me up!
Day 124 - My husband came back with some flowers to try and cheer me up, I'm missing my baby twin Granddaughter's terribly, we Skype daily but I can see them growing daily but it's not the same as seeing them in person
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Santina
beautiful shot, your husband is really kind, even my grandchildren are missing, I have only seen them on video for 2 months, i miss their hugs
May 3rd, 2020
