To cheer me up! by bigmxx
Photo 1218

To cheer me up!

Day 124 - My husband came back with some flowers to try and cheer me up, I'm missing my baby twin Granddaughter's terribly, we Skype daily but I can see them growing daily but it's not the same as seeing them in person
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
333% complete

Santina
beautiful shot, your husband is really kind, even my grandchildren are missing, I have only seen them on video for 2 months, i miss their hugs
May 3rd, 2020  
