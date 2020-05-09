Sign up
Photo 1224
Splash!
Day 130 - While out walking around my local country park today, this dog came bounding past us and jumped straight in the fishing lake he swam about for a bit and then proceeded to get out and shake itself all over it's owners!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
