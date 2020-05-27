Previous
And stretch! by bigmxx
Photo 1242

And stretch!

Day 148 - I love the ferns when they grow as they look like they are about to have a big stretch!
27th May 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely details in this.
May 27th, 2020  
Santina
beautiful shot, I also like fern, they have this beautiful way to growing...
May 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture. It’s beautiful.
May 27th, 2020  
