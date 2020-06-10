Previous
First rose bud! by bigmxx
Photo 1256

First rose bud!

Day 162 - This is the first rose bud on a plant that was my mum's, we bought it for her one Mother's day, it is around 30 years old and has been moved 3 times - luckily it doesn't seem to mind!
10th June 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
344% complete

