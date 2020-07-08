Sign up
Photo 1284
I have my beady eyes on you!
Day 190 - This insect was taking a rest on this dandelion, it had huge eyes that seemed to follow me everywhere!
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Monica
Do you feel observed?
July 8th, 2020
