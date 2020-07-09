Sign up
Photo 1285
Stalker!
Day 191 - As I walked along this little Robin kept following me, I think it thought I might have had something for it to eat!
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Leave a Comment
