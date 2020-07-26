Sign up
Photo 1302
Watching me watching you!
Day 206 - I came across this mother duck and her ducklings, she was rather a busy mum as there were another 4 ducklings who had scurried out of shot!
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
1302
photos
44
followers
56
following
356% complete
View this month »
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
26th July 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, she has her wings full.
July 26th, 2020
