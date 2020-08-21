Previous
Hiding in plain sight! by bigmxx
Photo 1328

Hiding in plain sight!

Day 234 - This little Finch thinks I can't see him among the plants!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love when animals do this 😊
August 21st, 2020  
