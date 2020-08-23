Previous
Buzzing around! by bigmxx
Photo 1330

Buzzing around!

Day 236 - I hate flies indoors they buzz around you and make a nuisance of themselves but in the garden they are alright!
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
