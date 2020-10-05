Previous
Next
Even trees cry! by bigmxx
Photo 1373

Even trees cry!

Day 278 - This tree had such interesting bark that I just had to take it's picture, it was only as I was walking around it to decide at what angle to take the picture that I spotted the sap that had leaked out, it was rather strange as it had set!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise