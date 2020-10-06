Sign up
Photo 1374
Been in the wars!
Day 280 - This poor dung beetle had a big dent in it's back, but it didn't seem to hamper it's ability to run around!
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sure makes you wonder what the story is
October 6th, 2020
Yolanda
Great shot
October 6th, 2020
