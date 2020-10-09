Previous
Next
Smile! by bigmxx
Photo 1377

Smile!

Day 283 - This squirrel was high up in a tree, the only way I knew it was there, was when it dropped something near us as we walked by and it looked like it was smiling at us!
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise