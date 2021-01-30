Previous
Next
Stuck in the mud! by bigmxx
Photo 1490

Stuck in the mud!

Day 30 - I'm not really sure what sort this bird is, but after the amount of rain we've had, I just hoped he wasn't stuck in the mud!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a wonderful shot! It's got a very long beak. I don't think it's stuck. =)
January 30th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow look at that mud! that beak is impressive too
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise