Do you ever get the feeling your being watched! by bigmxx
Do you ever get the feeling your being watched!

Day 42 - We had more heavy snow overnight, made driving to work rather interesting! I'm sure this was the same bird from the other day, maybe he just likes my garden!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
