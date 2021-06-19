Previous
Next
Left to go wild! by bigmxx
Photo 1630

Left to go wild!

Day 170 - Where I work they have left the banks that flank the path to the car park uncut, it's a haven for wildlife and I love walking past it seeing all the bees and insects, so much better than the cropped banks that are normally there!
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise