Left to go wild!
Day 170 - Where I work they have left the banks that flank the path to the car park uncut, it's a haven for wildlife and I love walking past it seeing all the bees and insects, so much better than the cropped banks that are normally there!
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
