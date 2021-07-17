Something I never knew!

Day 198 - Today we visited Eastchurch Aviation Museum, something I didn't know existed until recently!
The Eastchurch Aviation Museum is situated on the site of RAF Station Eastchurch (1918-1947) which took over from RNAS (Royal Naval Air Station) Eastchurch (1914-1918) which was preceded by the flying field of the Royal Aero Club of GB (1910-1914) and the pioneer aviators' experimental airfield (1908-1910). Together with the Shellbeach (Muswell Manor) site this represents the first aviation manufacturing facility in the UK where the Short Brothers met with the famous Wright Brothers from the USA and were given licence to build 6 Wright Flyers. The place of birth of the British aviation industry. (information taken from the Visit Kent website).