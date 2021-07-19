Sign up
Photo 1660
Hot hot hot!
Day 200 - I hope the poor butterfly wasn't expecting to get a drink from the ground as it's baked hard at the moment!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a beautiful butterfly!
July 19th, 2021
