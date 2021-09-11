Previous
Out in the fresh air! by bigmxx
Photo 1714

Out in the fresh air!

Day 354 - As it was such a beautiful warm sunny day we spent the day outdoors, hopefully topping up my vitamin D as I've been told I have a deficiency.
11th September 2021

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
469% complete

Photo Details

