Photo 1781
Go go go!
Day 321 - It never ceases to amaze me just how greedy gulls are, they spotted a family on the other side throwing bread into the water, they were off in a flash!
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1781
photos
48
followers
59
following
487% complete
Mags
ace
LOL! They do love a free meal that they don't have to work for. =)
November 17th, 2021
