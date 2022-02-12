Previous
New life in the garden! by bigmxx
New life in the garden!

Day 43 - Day 8 of isolation, my 4th LFT towards freedom and it's still positive, on the plus side my husband has gone back to work tonight! Todays garden capture is a new bud/shoot on my Photina plant which has actually grown into a tree!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
