Photo 1868
New life in the garden!
Day 43 - Day 8 of isolation, my 4th LFT towards freedom and it's still positive, on the plus side my husband has gone back to work tonight! Todays garden capture is a new bud/shoot on my Photina plant which has actually grown into a tree!
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
