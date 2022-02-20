Previous
Next
One of many! by bigmxx
Photo 1876

One of many!

Day 51 - It's been such a horrid day again today so I decided to sit in doors and do nothing! So here's a close up of one of the many roses I won in a huge bouquet!
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful!
February 20th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of that beautiful rose.
February 20th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Oh so lovely!
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise