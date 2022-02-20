Sign up
Photo 1876
One of many!
Day 51 - It's been such a horrid day again today so I decided to sit in doors and do nothing! So here's a close up of one of the many roses I won in a huge bouquet!
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1876
photos
48
followers
57
following
513% complete
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
February 20th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of that beautiful rose.
February 20th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so lovely!
February 20th, 2022
