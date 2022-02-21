Previous
Hanging on for dear life! by bigmxx
Hanging on for dear life!

Day 52 - We have had strong winds again today, but these dried up hydrangea flowers have managed to hang on!
Michelle

Mags ace
Beautiful details, textures and tones!
February 21st, 2022  
