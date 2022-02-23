Sign up
Photo 1879
A bit cold this morning!
Day 54 - We've had high winds, rain and now frost, that wasn't what I expected to see at 6.00 this morning!
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford
ace
That does look rather cold!
February 23rd, 2022
